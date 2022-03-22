Arjan Bhullar wants to get busy with multiple fights this year

ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar is asking for more fights. On Twitter, the titleholder recently showed great respect for his gym, AKA, and asked for the chance to keep busy in the circle moving forward.

"All the #mondaymotivation I need. Best team in history #WeAreAKA Tired of waiting on the company to get the paperwork done but motivated to finally get busy with multiple fights a yr moving forward. Best is yet to come"

Arjan Bhullar is training with AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) along with head coaches Javier Mendez and Bob Cook. The US-based fight team has hosted a massive list of great fights, including Daniel Cormier, Jon Fitch, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez.

Bhullar has asked for multiple fights in 2022 and wants to defend his title. He became champion in 2021 when he successfully earned a TKO stoppage against reigning champion Brandon Vera.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship becomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Arjan Bhullarbecomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! @TheOneASB Arjan Bhullar 🇮🇳 becomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! @TheOneASB #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/e6gblkjshC

Prior to his MMA career, Arjan Bhullar represented Canada in the Olympics and commonwealth games as a freestyle wrestler.

Heavyweight champ Arjan Bhullar versus interim champ Anatoly Malykhin?

The next heavyweight title fight MMA fans are demanding to see is Arjan Bhullar defending his title against interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin. This would be Canada vs. Russia, wrestler vs. knockout power and champion vs. champion.

Anatoly Malykhin is undefeated in heavyweight MMA and riding an 11-fight win streak. He became interim champion in February when he knocked out undefeated Kirill Grishenko in the second round.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BOOMAnatoly Malykhinknocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood BOOM 💥 Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ZxCmPd5ZYG

The Russian-born interim champion is an aggressive fighter who has won every fight via a stoppage and boasts an impressive 70 percent KO rate in his victories. On this potential fight, Malykhin told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I do not think it will ever happen. [Bhullar] seems to be running away from me all the time. I won’t be surprised if it happens again now. He has not fought any decent opponents of my level in the past. If I have to fight him I will, but it will be a very quick fight.”

Arjan Bhullar versus Malykhin for the undisputed heavyweight title will be a must-watch fight we hope to see in 2022. However, the interim champ doesn't believe it would be a challenge.

“He has nothing to show against me. He is short, with short arms and legs. He is a fighter in a different class... He is not a bad fighter – just not an outstanding one. If we were to fight, and the fans wanted the bout to go a bit longer, I could try and not KO him in the first round. But you really have to let me know in advance.”

