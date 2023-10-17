“One of the most brutal KO’s of all time” - Fans mortified with Superbon’s iconic head kick KO of the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan

Back in 2021, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn delivered one of the most violent and shocking head-kick knockouts in kickboxing history. The Thai striker shocked the combat sports world by sending the legendary Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan to the shadow realm.

Petrosyan, considered by many to be one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, entered the bout with an air of invincibility upon him. Having only seen the losing column twice in over 100 fights before facing the Thai star, Petrosyan was favored to win by fans, fighters, and pundits alike.

The Thai future world champion, however, had other plans as he surprisingly met Petrosyan strike-for-strike. He eventually connected with a flush head-kick that instantly separated the Armenian-Italian from his consciousness.

ONE posted a highlights video of the bout on Instagram:

Fans are reacting in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@lilbickleymane was spot on with his comment:

"One of the most brutal KO’s of all time"

@steze.god seconded it:

"Has to be up there w the greatest head kick ko’s of all time 👏🔥😍"

@c.mullen009 commended the Thai superstar's toughness to push through Petrosyan's attacks to land his fight-ending kick:

"Superbon ate those punches and asked for seconds"

@sosgrammmm had the perfect anime reference for the Thai star:

"Superbon = one kick man"

@j.m.alrefaai, however, reminded all of us that despite the devastating KO loss, Giorgio Petrosyan's legacy as one of the greatest ever remains intact:

"He'll still be one of the great fighters in history"

After winning the belt from Petrosyan, Superbon successfully defended it against former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X last year. He then lost the world title at the hands (literally) of Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

The Thai former world champion, however, bounced back with a picture-perfect head kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE FIght Night 11 last June. The highlight-reel KO had shades of his head kick of Petrosyan two years prior.

Superbon was slated to face Tawanchai PK. Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15 last October 7 for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. The bout, however, was scrapped after Superbon had to pull out due to an injury. Whatever the future holds for the former world champion is yet to be determined.