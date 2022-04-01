"I feel gorgeous" - Adriano Moraes is loving ONE Championship’s new belt design after ONE X win

Adriano Moraes not only retained his ONE world flyweight title at ONE X, he also got possession of ONE Championship's newly-designed world championship belt. It's safe to say he's loving it so far.

The Brazilian star earned the 26.4-pound strap after a successful world title defense against Japanese challenger Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary showcase.

In the media availability session following the fight, Moraes said his new belt boosted his self-confidence a bit.

Adriano Moraes said:

“I feel gorgeous. I am feeling gorgeous right now with this belt, the feeling’s the best.”

The reigning ONE world flyweight champion was already in awe of the new design during its reveal at the ONE X press conference. He even asked his fans on Instagram which belt they preferred.

On Instagram, Moraes questioned, “Which ONE belt is most beautiful?” That got the attention of former UFC strawweight world champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk, United States Olympian and two-time PFL women’s world lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, Brazilian MMA veteran Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva and former ONE middleweight contender Alexandre Machado.

ONE Championship maintained the same belt design across its first 10 years of existence. It featured a circular middle plate, a silver inner part and a gold border with two lions on the side.

The promotion’s new championship belt features a golden middle plate and a huge ONE logo emblazoned on the middle plate, together with a crown at the top part of the design.

A closer look will show seven red gems on the crown, representing ONE Championship’s core values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion.

While he’s loving the new belt design, Moraes said his old straps still hold a special place in his heart.

“I prefer the old design, it’s the most beautiful. The other one, the design is really cool. I love it. But I’m gonna keep both... I’m gonna think about what I’m gonna do, maybe my corner will take the other one, I’ll take this [new] one. I’m gonna put this on the carry on [luggage],” he joked.

Adriano Moraes strengthens legacy with latest title win

Adriano Moraes continued to build his legacy in ONE Championship when he beat Wakamatsu in the third round via guillotine choke last weekend.

The victory was his third straight, all of which were championship matches. He first beat old rival Geje Eustaquio to begin his third reign with the ONE flyweight world title.

Moraes then knocked out Demetrious Johnson in his last title defense and became the first man ever to score a KO win over ‘Mighty Mouse'. The win looks even better following Johnson's memorable submisison victory over Muay Thai legend Rodtang at ONE X.

Given his latest triumph, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what's next for Moraes inside the circle, and who can blame them?

Edited by Harvey Leonard