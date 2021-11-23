ONE Championship: Pieter Buist stresses on the value of an athlete's mental training

Pieter Buist is one of the most interesting fighters to enter the ONE Championship roster.

The fighter from the Netherlands is set to fight Ruslan Emilbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in ONE: NextGen III. He hopes to bounce back from his first loss in ONE Championship against Timofey Nastyukhin back in October 2020.

Prior to the loss, Buist was on a roll, winning his first three fights in ONE Championship. He put the promotion and fans on notice after beating former champion Eduard Folayang in a tight split-decision victory.

The 33-year-old Dutchman has been a champion in multiple organizations. In his most recent interview with ONE Championship, Buist shared his opinion on an athlete's mental preparation heading into the competition.

"Visualization, breathing, sitting down with my trainers, reflecting those kinds of things. What can I say, yeah a lot of mental training next to a lot of physical training, of course. And making sure the, my home front, my base is perfect. So it's blessed like I love to say", said Buist. "Those kinds of things, the mental part is a big thing. I always knew that, but I wasn't on a winning streak. I just came off a win against Eduard Folayang. Maybe I was getting too used to the situation and the lifestyle."

Whatever it takes to win in ONE Championship

Buist is heading into his next bout at ONE Championship carrying a 16-5 professional MMA record. He has six submissions, six decisions and four knockout victories to his name.

In his upcoming fight, Buist hopes to secure a win against Ruslan Emilbek Uulu as he looks to move up the rankings in the lightweight division. Focusing on the fight ahead, he looks to take home the win in whatever way possible and forecasts that it won't reach the judges' scorecards.

"I’m here to show that I’m the best, that’s the only thing but this fight won’t last a full round," said Buist. "This fight [ends on] the first or second round. Submission, KO, he gives up - I don’t care. I really don’t care. You know, I’m not God, I can’t predict things but this fight won’t last a full fight."

