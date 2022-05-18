ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

If you're looking for ONE Championship crackstream, Reddit stream alternatives for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, look no further. We have a few options for you to watch the event legally and online.

ONE Championship's May 22nd event will be available for streaming on numerous platforms. Taking place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 16-bout card will showcase contests across Muay Thai, submission grappling, MMA and kickboxing.

Headlining the event will be the return of ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Petchmorakot Petchyindee as he defends his throne against former Lumpinee champion and dangerous Frenchman, Jimmy Vienot.

In the co-headlining bout, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will make his first title defense against an Italian hurricane, Joseph Lasiri.

Also, ONE's inaugural flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix will kick off on the main card. Dominant flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take on the UK's no.1-ranked fighter, Jacob Smith. Moreover, former flyweight champ and Rodtang's most epic rival, Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty, will be fighting former title challenger, Brazil's Walter Goncalves.

Another much-anticipated part of the main card will be the promotional debut of jiu-jitsu stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo, better known as the Ruotolo Twins. The two prodigious grappling stars will lock horns with two of the greatest grapplers in the sport, Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

For ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for ONE 157, check out the details below:

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Source: ONE Championship website

