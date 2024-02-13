ONE Championship: Danial Williams says recollection of war against Rodtang makes him "want to do Muay Thai again"

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has never been the kind of fighter that backs down from a challenge when called upon to step up to the plate.

This reputation has followed him ever since his first introduction to the ONE Championship fans, which saw him take on one the best strikers in the world today.

His 2021 clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon is always going to be a part of the promotion’s history books as a contest that marked both men out as fan favorites.

During a recent interview with Southern Cross Combat, Williams reflected on the fight and how those kinds of matchups are something that he lives for.

Danial Williams also said that sharing the circle with a competitor like ‘The Iron Man’ is what motivates him to continue competing in striking to this day:

“But I just love it like when it’s just two guys like going toe-to-toe with each other. That’s just my favorite and I absolutely loved doing that with Rodtang. That fight made me think like, ‘Damn, I want to do Muay Thai again.’”

Watch the full interview below:

Danial Williams will return to MMA for his next contest

Danial Williams has built a reputation for always putting on great fights for the fans across multiple disciplines under the ONE Championship banner.

His last two contests have come in kickboxing where he faced ONE world champions, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, in successive bouts.

At ONE Fight Night 19, ‘Mini T’ will return to the strawweight MMA division to try and get his hopes of a world championship back on track.

Matched up with an opponent like Adiwang, the fight is sure to produce another must-watch affair for all of the fans watching around the world.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.