Watch: Danielle Kelly showcases her wrestling with a quick takedown

ONE Championship's grappling superstar Danielle Kelly made her triumphant debut with the promotion at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March.

There, she faced Mei Yamaguichi in a submission grappling contest. Kelly's work was so impressive that she was rewarded with a $50,000 performance bonus.

The 25-year-old has recently been enjoying some time at the beach recently, but don't let that fool you. Kelly is still hard at work in the gym, improving every day as fans eagerly await her return to the ONE circle.

In a video posted on the ONE Championship Instagram account, Kelly can be seen working on her takedowns.

Fans were especially excited by the clip displaying Kelly's continued evolution as an elite level grappler. One appreciated the way the phenom completed the takedown shown by hooking her training partner's leg:

"I love the way she hooks the leg for the takedown"

Another fan went a little more in depth, noting that Kelly's takedowns were relentless, but also done in a way to ensure her gym partner and/or potential opponents do not sustain an injury in the process

"That quick slip in between the legs for takedown, and that thigh grab to ensure the opponent doesn't get injured bad; she's unforgiving and generous at the same time"

Finally, another fan was complimentary of Kelly's technique as seen in the clip.

"That’s some good technique if I’ve ever seen it"

Danielle Kelly practices taking the back during recent training session

While Kelly has proven to be plenty proficient in getting her opponents to the ground, the grappling superstar has been working on a pretty slick back take during the process recently.

On her Instagram account, Kelly posted a video of herself securing a double leg takedown before slyly taking her training partner's back in the process. The video, which can be seen below, was accompanied by the caption:

"I would like a side of takedowns with back takes please who agrees?"

A fan and fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner on Instagram commented on the video, thanking Kelly for sharing the technique online.

"That Truck entry is so so tight. Thank you for sharing. Drilling it this week, for sure"

Fans are always thrilled with footage of Danielle Kelly's impressive mat work. As would be expected, they are chomping at the bit to see the American phenom return to the ONE circle.

Following her impressive performance at ONE X, Kelly's sophomore appearance is sure to bring in a lot of viewers. It's just a matter of time before ONE officially announces her return and opponent.

Who would you like to see Danielle Kelly face next in the ONE circle?

