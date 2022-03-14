Denice Zamboanga reveals pick for Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

Denice Zamboanga has provided her prediction for the women's atomweight championship showdown at ONE X.

'Lycan Queen' is ranked No.2 in ONE Championship's atomweight division. With that said, she has a vested interest in the ONE X title match between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex.

'Unstoppable' Lee is the reigning and defending ONE atomweight world champion and has amassed an impressive four title defenses. On March 26, she will be looking to defend her title against multi-sport champion Stamp Fairtex.

The Thai-born Fairtex held titles in Muay Thai and Kickboxing. In December, she won the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix Title when she submitted Commonwealth wrestling medalist Ritu Phogat.

When discussing the Lee vs. Stamp clash, Zamboanga:

"Both are great athletes. Angela is the champ. She has been there for so long and she is a well-rounded fighter. She can strike and grapple... Meanwhile, Stamp is the Grand Prix winner. She fought and grappled against great athletes. She is ready to get the belt... Stamp is my friend and I believe in her. She has been training for this for so long. I know she can get this. Stamp will get the belt by TKO." [h/t Tiebreaker Times]

ONE X will be a major event in MMA history. While the reigning champion will look to defend against a Grand Prix champion, Zamboanga will have her hands full seeking redemption.

Zamboanga seeking redemption at ONE X

Denice Zamboanga will be fighting for her chance at a top contender position at ONE X and will also be trying to avenge an unjust loss. At ONE: Empower in September 2021, she suffered a close decision loss to top-ranked Seo Hee Ham in the Atomweight Grand Prix quarter-finals.

The fight saw Zamboanga use a lot of clinch control throughout the fight, with Korean-born Seo Hee Ham landing significant strikes. In the end, the judges gave a split decision victory to Seo Hee Ham, leaving many calling for a rematch.

At ONE X, she will have her opportunity to avenge the close loss. If she does, it will likely put her in line for a title shot versus the Lee vs. Stamp winner.

Will she potentially fight her friend Stamp? On that, she said:

"I’m willing to fight anyone. I have been here just waiting for my turn."

The young atomweight will be looking to avenge her only career loss on March 26. Tune in to ONE X to see if she can get it done.

