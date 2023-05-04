ONE Championship has the fans lit up with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III hype pack

The excitement for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video was boosted after the promotion posted a promo video for the trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

On May 5th, ONE Championship will host their first event on U.S. soil, with three world championship bouts ending the night. In the main event, Johnson and Moraes will fight for a third time after each secured a knockout win over the other.

As the historic event continues to get closer, ONE shared a hype video on YouTube of the flyweight world title fight with the caption saying:

“Get HYPED for the titanic ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes on May 5 at ONE's historic U.S. debut – ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video!”

The fans have been excited about Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III for several weeks, but the new promo video has them running out of patience. The YouTube comment section was filled with enthusiasm, including some saying:

“DJ is once in a lifetime fighter. Glad we get to witness his greatness over the years. I’m rooting for him lets go DJ”

“The Knee Movie: Part III!”

“Mighty Mouse has one of the best arguments for being the goat. Always undersized and still a beast his entire career. Let's see how this next one goes.”

“FLYING OUT TOMORROW MORNING FROM NY!!!!!! CANT WAIT!!!!!!!!!!!”

There is a lot at stake inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Not only is the ONE flyweight world title up for grabs, but Demetrious Johnson has also teased this fight as his last. Will Adriano Moraes solidify his legacy with another win over ‘Mighty Mouse?' Or will Johnson prove once against that he’s arguably the greatest fighter of all time? Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

