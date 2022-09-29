Create

“Tayfun is one of the best in this division” - Superbon Singha Mawynn is unfazed by the sudden change of opponent

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon (left) will defend his belt against Tayfun Ozcan (right) at ONE on Prime Video 2. (Image courtesy of ONE)
ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon (left) will defend his belt against Tayfun Ozcan (right) at ONE on Prime Video 2. (Image courtesy of ONE)
Duane Lucas Pascua
ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was slated to face his division's Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. Unfortunately, Allazov suffered an injury leading up to the fight and had to be replaced by No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan.

Though it might seem like a tough task to re-adjust due to a last-minute opponent change, Superbon is confident that he'll still come out on top. In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon Singha Mawynn offered his thoughts on opponent change:

"Nothing’s changed, and it doesn’t affect me at all because Tayfun [Ozcan] has the same style as Chingiz [Allazov]. So, I almost don’t need to change anything in my game plan. I am ready for him."

When asked if he thinks Ozcan is a worthy replacement for Allazov, Superbon Singha Mawynn said:

"Of course, Tayfun is one of the best in this division. In fact, he is as good as Marat Grigorian or Chingiz Allazov. I can fight with anyone in this division. So, I have no concern about him at all."

If Superbon is correct in his assessment - that Ozcan is just as good as his former world title challenger Marat Grigorian - then expect a dominant win for the Thai world champ. His bout with Grigorian at ONE X was as perfect of a one-sided fight as any fight could get.

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan is just one of three world title bouts at ONE on Prime Video 2

Superbon Singha Mawynn's defense of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title isn't the only world title bout happening at ONE on Prime video 2. A total of three world title fights across three different martial arts are headlining the event. This is the first time a world championship triple-header of this kind has been made in a martial arts event, ever.

The first world championship fight of the night will be a match between modern-day jiu-jitsu masters Mikey Musumeci of the US and Cleber Sousa of Brazil. The two multi-time BJJ world champions will face each other in a no-gi match for the first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 will be perhaps the greatest rubber match in ONE history. The trilogy bout between ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan is a showdown that fans have been waiting for and the time is finally here.

