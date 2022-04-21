"Best company, better fighters" - fans enjoy ONE Championship fighters doing "never let 'em know your next move" challenge

ONE Championship fighters aren't just some of the best in the world at what they do, they are also up-to-date with the trends.

If you've been frequenting social media lately, then you may have seen the "never let 'em know your next move" challenge. The TikTok trend is a series of movements that start off as something predictable but abruptly changes direction.

ONE fighters participating at ONE 156 joined this trend to celebrate the unpredictability of life. After all, being unpredictable has always been part of the fight game.

It's something they're all very familiar with:

Fighters like Liam Harrison, Smilla Sundell, Gustavo Balart, Marie Ruumet and ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel all joined in the challenge. Though fans are quite divided in their opinions on the video, there are some who praised the fighters' creativity and expressed anticipation for the upcoming fight card.

Smilla Sundell did her part by making you think she'd punch the punch machine but then switched it to a kick. It's the most fighter-inspired take on this trend.

Instagram user @808k9ine said it best:

"The part where you question the woman kicking the punching bag because we obviously excepted her and then you stop to think…….. you really didn’t expect her to kick the punching bag @onechampionship genius"

Another Instagram user, @mario_m2_, said it plain and simple:

"Best company better fighters"

It's stuff like this that tells us how fighters are the best at containing and controlling their aggression. Despite them being absolute savages in the cage, they can be just as light-hearted and fun outside of it as well.

ONE Championship 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic is the perfect follow-up to ONE X

Coming off their biggest event ever, ONE X, ONE Championship returns with another massively-exciting card.

On Friday, April 22, ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will feature a 15-bout card live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event spot, the highly-impressive ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will look to solidify his legacy by defending his belt for a fourth straight time. The champion will also put his 18-fight winning streak on the line. Challenging Eersel will be German power striker Arian Sadikovic.

In the co-main event, history will be made. Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan will face 17-year-old Muay Thai prodigy, Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. This historic bout will be for the inaugural ONE Championship women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Be sure to tune in on April 22 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard