ONE Championship grants fans' wish on who Danielle Kelly should fight next

Jiu-jitsu rising star and ONE Championship athlete Danielle Kelly is on a steady rise to the top of the sport. Competing under the ONE Championship banner since 2022, Kelly has been undefeated on her campaign to rule the promotion's 115-pound woman's submisison grappling weight class.

In one of her most impressive performances inside the Circle, the dashing and dangerous grappler handily submitted Sambo specialist Mariia Molchanova at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

ONE Championship posted a video of the finish of the bout accompanied by a question to the fans:

"All love after leaving everything in the Circle ❤️ Who do you want to see Danielle Kelly face NEXT? 💪 @daniellekellybjj"

Fans all jumped at the opportunity to suggest the next bout for Kelly. Here are some of the comments:

Fan comments on who should face Danielle Kelly next

@i_speak_geek_ says it doesn't matter who she faces, but when and where Kelly will fight next:

"Literally anyone. As long as it's televised and it's setup asap. Been waiting for another @daniellekellybjj match for what feels like forever. Just make it happen! (Ps: But it doesn't matter who she's up against because she's the best and she's gonna win)"

@1983blahblah suggest former IBJJF No-Gi jiu-jitsu world champion Amanda 'Tubby' Alequin, who recently fought and lost to Tammi Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 12 last week:

"We need to see her go against @tubbybjj"

Alequin seems to have seconded this motion:

"🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ 🇪🇨🇺🇸 me ❤️"

More comments

Perhaps the comment that won the jackpot was by @limktg_7132:

"Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan"

As of recent announcements, Kelly will participate in MMA's first-ever female triple-main event at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. This ground-breaking card will showcase three ONE women's world title fights across three different sports. In one of the card's biggest fights, Kelly will face the 2023 IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian gold medalist Jessa Khan.

The Cambodian BJJ blackbelt has had a history with Kelly, beating the American via a razor-close decision at WNO back in 2021. The two grappling slicksters will tangle this time for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.