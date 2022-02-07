Itsuki Hirata posts cryptic messages with throwback pictures on Instagram

The undefeated Itsuki Hirata last saw action at September 2021’s historic all-female event, ONE: Empower. It now looks like something’s coming up for her.

On her official Instagram page, ‘Android 18’ posted a photo of her from back in 2020 showcasing her strong and ripped frame, looking ready to fight.

In the caption, she says:

“Coming soon…”

Her next post is another throwback to a time when she cosplayed as the Dragon Ball Z character her nickname was derived from, with a similar caption. Recent pictures by Hirata show her sporting a darker hair color, but it looks like she’s considering going back to her blonde hairstyle soon.

Together with these photos, Hirata went live on Instagram during a workout session and posted a reel featuring her training in the gym.

Combining all these posts together, is it possible that Hirata will return to action as a blonde 'Android 18' in the coming months?

Itsuki Hirata’s last appearance in the Circle

Itsuki Hirata carried her undefeated record into the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix and took care of business against Alyse Anderson.

Though she certainly impressed the judges to earn a unanimous decision victory, she expressed her disappointment at her own performance, but vowed to do better next time around.

Her victory against Anderson marked the first time she had not finished an opponent in the Circle, which may have been a source of her frustration.

Later, fans voted to see her and Ritu Phogat matched up in the semifinals of the tournament, but she was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Who could be next for Itsuki Hirata?

Itsuki Hirata is competing in the ultra-competitive atomweight division that provides an endless combination of exciting matchups for her return.

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan and top-ranked Tiffany Teo have both expressed their desire to move down a weight class. Welcoming either one of these dominant ladies could be a big return match for Hirata.

Meanwhile, ONE X will feature a rematch of Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee to settle the controversial finish of their Grand Prix matchup. It might be a good stage for Hirata to return and settle unfinished business with her would-be semifinals opponent Ritu Phogat.

Getting back to the top of the rankings means that she has to take one of the top five spots from someone. That being said, Meng Bo could also be a target for Hirata should the Chinese warrior decide to move back instead of making a permanent move to strawweight.

Also Read Article Continues below

One thing’s for sure, Hirata’s return will make the division even more exciting to watch.

Edited by Harvey Leonard