Jihin Radzuan believes Xiong Jing Nan’s technical striking "one of the biggest factors" in trilogy with Angela Lee

ONE women’s atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan is expecting Xiong Jing Nan to retain the ONE women’s strawweight world title in her trilogy bout against Angela Lee.

Xiong will defend her world title against Lee, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, for the second time in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two world champions are 1-1 in their head-to-head matchup with both Xiong and Lee retaining their respective belts during their bouts.

Jihin Radzuan, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that Xiong’s superior striking will play a huge factor in her world title defense against Lee in the promotion’s second Amazon Prime Video card:

“I’d have to go with Xiong Jing Nan. I think her striking is technical and strong, she knows when to attack, and I see this being one of the biggest factors in this fight. It’s hard to see how Angela brings Xiong down without much trouble, but I wouldn’t entirely count her out.”

Xiong is one of the most gifted strikers in ONE Championship and her fight against Lee at ONE: A New Era was typical of her many world title defenses.

Lee and Xiong engaged in an absolute barnburner of a match but it was the strawweight empress’ boxing that ultimately did the trick against ‘Unstoppable’. Starting the fifth round with an aggressive pace, Xiong clocked her rival with a swift right straight to the body.

Sensing that Lee was hurt, Xiong went into kill mode and launched a tempest of strikes that forced the referee to stop the contest 1:37 into the fifth.

Lee, though, evened the series at 1-1 when she retained the atomweight gold just seven months later at ONE: Century Part I.

Jihin Radzuan gears up for Stamp Fairtex

While Jihin Radzuan has her eyes on the trilogy bout between bout Xiong and Lee, she’s also gearing up for her division-shaking match against former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender and a win for Jihin, who’s currently No.5 in the women’s atomweight rankings, will push her up the ladder and bring her closer to a potential world title shot in the future.

In another interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan downplayed Stamp’s striking and said that she’s confident in nullifying the Thai superstar’s greatest strength.

Stamp is a natural striker and once held both the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. Her transition into mixed martial arts also saw her secure the ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix championship.

Nevertheless, Jihin Radzuan believes she’s ready for whatever Stamp throws at her:

“I think the way she sells herself as this feared Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion makes everyone think that her striking is so good. It isn’t right up there, but it’s good. One thing I can say about her striking is that it’s fast. Her hands, her kicks, and elbows can come at you quickly. It will work against women who are unsure of how to strike. As for me, I do know how to handle it.”

