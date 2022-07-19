Like Nong-O, Liam Harrison can be elusive and technical when he wants to be

Liam Harrison will step into the circle for the biggest fight of his career on August 26. In the co-main event of ONE 161, ‘Hitman’ will face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. The Englishman will attempt to give Nong-O his first ‘O’ in the circle.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, ONE Championship shared a video clip of Harrison sparring in the ring, displaying his elusiveness, a skill that will come in handy against an elite striker like Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

“Lean back, lean back 😎 Liam Harrison challenges longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the throne on August 26 at ONE 161! 🏆 @liambadco”

While many associate Harrison with a high-octane balls-to-the-wall style of combat due to his incredible comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156, ‘Hitman’ is a well-rounded Muay Thai practitioner with high-level defensive skills as displayed in the above video clip.

Furthermore, as displayed in one of his more technical outings against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in January 2020, the Englishman's head movement and footwork made it nearly impossible for ‘Jordan Boy’ to land a clean shot as he continued to press forward. Closing the distance, Harrison landed sniper-like strikes, putting his opponent away in just over two minutes with a beautiful elbow.

Nong-O faces his toughest test to date in British striker Liam Harrison

With eight straight wins, Nong-O will face his toughest test yet in Liam Harrison at ONE 161.

One could argue that Nong-O is a bit of a slow starter, but becomes significantly more dangerous as the fight progresses. Earning decision nods in his first five bouts in the circle, the Thai world champion has racked-up three straight knockouts, all coming in the third or fourth round.

Harrison will likely opt to pressure the defending world champion early as he settles into the bout. This could give ‘Hitman’ an opportunity to close things out early.

Covering distance against Nong-O is nothing short of dangerous. However, Harrison has shown the ability to eat strikes and keep moving forward. He may opt to tempt fate to get inside and land some of his signature elbows.

The longer the contest goes, the more it favors the defending world champion. It’s highly unlikely Harrison will win this fight on points. If his hand is raised at the end, it will likely come from an early-round knockout.

