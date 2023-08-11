ONE Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he’s ‘never scared to get hurt’ in a fight

Through his iconic run in ONE Championship, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has become a huge star thanks to his fight style.

While becoming a dominant champion in the flyweight Muay Thai division is a great accomplishment, the champ’s ability to put on a show for the fans each and every time has made him transcend in the sport.

Entertainment is a must whenever the divisional king is in there, and his relentless style and taunting only adds more reasons to why he is a must-watch fighter.

Part of his fan-friendly style is the way he walks down opponents, eats their biggest shots and shrugs them off before firing back with devastating impact.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, Rodtang spoke about his ability to withstand damage when he steps inside the circle and how the adrenaline makes him feel invincible.

The Thai megastar said:

“When I fight, I get an adrenaline rush, I’m never scared to get hurt. Sometimes I hurt myself during fights because my body wants to absorb more impact. I want to get hurt in a fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

The flyweight Muay Thai king will need to weather some big shots when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 to face flyweight kickboxing kingpin Superlek in a dream match-up that fans have waited a long time to see.

There is no doubt that his pace and pressure will be huge assets against ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who is also considered to be one of the best strikers in the world today.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.