"She's training more hours than any of us" - ONE Championship's Christian Lee raves about younger sister Victoria Lee's work ethic

ONE Championship's Christian Lee has high praise for his younger sister Victoria Lee as she continues her rise up the promotion's ranks.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the former ONE lightweight champion revealed how hard his 17-year-old sibling is working on her craft after a sensational debut year in 2021:

"Victoria has done such a great job in her short career here so far. I'm really proud of how hard she's working every day. She's really just putting her head down and just putting in the work. She's in the gym for like six hours a day. She's training more hours than any of us. Between me and my sister [Angela], [Victoria's] really just always in the gym, always working and I think it's really showing."

It says a lot for Victoria if she's already outworking Christian, a former world champion and Angela, the current atomweight queen in ONE Championship.

However, this level of work ethic is clearly nothing new for the Lee family. After all, Victoria left no doubt in her first three fights after collecting two submission wins and one stoppage via punches.

Of course, Christian is proud of this sizzling start and reminds everyone that nothing was handed to Victoria on a silver platter in ONE Championship:

"She wasn't given easy opponents. Typically, when you see a new fighter coming up or being signed to ONE, you see them given at least three feeders. Victoria's last three fights, she's faced all tough opponents with way more fights than her. Her last foe was undefeated. I believe 5-0. Every single one of her fights has been against tough, tough opponents and she's handled them really well. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Christian Lee wants more ONE Championship fights in 2022 for his sister Victoria, likely at strawweight

Christian Lee has been nothing but proud of a perfect 2021 run by his sister Victoria, but he knows she wants more.

Christian sees his sister fighting around three or more fights this year to really get that fire going:

"Right now, she's so hungry. I think she's going to manage to get a few fights in this year, three to four fights at least. The sky's the limit for her. Right now, Angela's got the belt at atomweight, so they would never compete for the same belt. But Victoria's a bigger girl, so the strawweight division is definitely there for her too."

No matter what is next for Victoria in ONE Championship, she is definitely raring to accept the challenges ahead. In a Facebook post last year, she stated:

"I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love for a living! I can’t wait to get back in the gym and sharpen up each area of my game. This is just the beginning for me and I can’t wait for what’s to come!"

