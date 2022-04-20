"Nice company at the gym this morning" - Smilla Sundell and Liam Harrison get in fight week work ahead of ONE 156

Smilla Sundell is now in Singapore to get ready for her match at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, April 22.

On her Instagram stories, ‘The Hurricane’ shared that she was joined by Liam Harrison during her time in the gym. In the caption, Sundell wrote:

“Nice company at the gym this morning.”

Harrison will also be in action at ONE 156 when he takes on ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai in the main card of the event. It will be his first match back since defeating Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in January 2020.

‘Hitman’ has 86 wins in his career and has held multiple championships in the sport of Muay Thai throughout a career that has spanned over two decades. For a time, the 36-year-old primarily fought in Thailand, competing at major stadiums in the country.

Seeing that Sundell is giddy about her morning gym buddy means that she is fully immersed in learning about the sport of Muay Thai, including its history and notable fighters. The Swedish fighter is currently based in Thailand, and with Muay Thai being an important part of the country’s culture, Sundell appears to be embracing it wholeheartedly.

Smilla Sundell will fight for a world title at ONE 156

At ONE 156, Smilla Sundell will compete in the biggest match of her career so far.

She will face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event of the card happening on Friday, April 22.

Buntan is on a hot streak in ONE Championship, collecting three straight wins in the circle. The Boxing Works product regularly trains with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and has 23 wins to her name.

Meanwhile, Sundell impressed in her promotional debut earlier this year. ‘The Hurricane’ knocked out fellow newcomer Diandra Martin in the third round of their matchup to push her overall win total to 32.

The two young rising stars will now have a shot at making history by becoming the first world champion of the division.

