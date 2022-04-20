What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic?

Looking for the ONE Championship start time for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic? You've come to the right place.

Fresh from their historic event, ONE X, ONE Championship returns with another momentous card. On Friday, April 22, the Asian martial arts organization will broadcast a massive 15-bout card from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The card will feature a pair of all-striking world title bouts, a strawweight title eliminator, an exciting submission grappling match, and many more fights across three combat sports.

In the headlining fight, dominant ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will defend his belt for a fourth time, along with his 18-fight winning streak. Against him will be undefeated German striker Arian Sadikovic.

In the co-main event, Filipina-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan will face 17-year-old Swedish phenom Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

To find out the ONE Championship start time of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in your local area, check out the details below:

ONE Championship start times for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Global

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App, beginning with the lead card, which has a ONE Championship start time of 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 22 April.

You can also stream the entire show on watch.onefc.com. Fans can also join the promotion on its Watch Party to chat about the event live on Twitter Space.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, or ONE’s YouTube channel, beginning with the lead card at a ONE Championship start time of 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

China

Watch ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic live on iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou beginning with the lead card at a ONE Championship start time of 5 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou, with a ONE Championship start time of 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, April 27, Thursday, April 38, and Friday, April 29.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, May 7.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning with the lead card at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. IST.

Indonesia

Watch the show live on Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, NETVERSE, or MAXstream, beginning with the lead card at 4 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, April 22.

The main card will be broadcast live on Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, NETVERSE, and MAXstream at 7:30 p.m. WIB.

NET TV will also air a same-day delay at 10 p.m. WIB.

Edited by Harvey Leonard