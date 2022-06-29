Watch: Superbon continues to hone his devastating head kicks

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn can be seen viciously perfecting his head kicks in a recent training video he posted on Instagram.

The dominant world champion can be seen sparring with a training partner and throwing leg combinations in slow motion. He threw the left knee first and followed it up with a head kick to finish the set.

ONE Championship reposted the video with the caption:

"Head kick technique on point 👌 "

The Thai striker has been perfecting his head kick ever since using it at ONE: First Strike in October 2021. The victim of his powerful head kick was the legendary fan-favorite and Italian-Armenian kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan.

Petrosyan is widely considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, with an impressive world championship record in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He was also the $1 million prize winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament in 2019.

Superbon, however, changed the course of history with a devastating head kick to K.O. Petrosyan in the second round. The Thai dynamo added another, perhaps even more significant, knockout to his highlight reel in shocking fashion.

Last few victories have made Superbon the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet

Superbon has been the world champion to beat over the last few years. The Thai megastar has remained so dominant that, at this rate, it seems impossible to imagine him without the golden strap.

Victories over Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian have made him the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world to many. So far, the 31-year-old champion has masterfully shut down fellow kickboxing greats with his unique fighting style, speed, accuracy, and power.

Against legendary giant Marat Grigorian at ONE X, the Thai striker dealt with Grigorian’s pressure very well. He kept the Armenian kickboxer at bay with teep kicks, jabs, and high kicks.

Grigorian, on the other hand, had a very strong first round but suffered significant damage to his lead leg. As the rounds went by, Grigorian was losing the ability to counterstrike with as much speed and power as he was accustomed to.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old world champion retained his belt after five rounds of action.

The man with the legs of steel still has room for improvement. His entire life has revolved around combat sports, yet he continues to train in Muay Thai and MMA as he intends to earn two more world titles within the promotion.

The 31-year-old is willing to dive into a fight with anyone from any division or discipline, even a mixed-rules super-fight with the best fighters in the world.

