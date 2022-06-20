"Spot the Lie" - ONE Championship trivia ft Rodtang, Angela Lee, and Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship had some fun with fans on their official Instagram account, inviting followers to play a game of 'Spot The Lie' featuring some of the promotion's top stars. Posting to their Instagram story, ONE offered up three multiple choice trivia questions.

The first was associated with the man who will once again challenge Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime on August 21st. The three options associated with Demetrious Johnson are:

A. ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion

B. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

C. Twitch Streamer

The next piece of trivia posed to fans involved ONE Championship's atomweight superstar, 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee. Following a nearly two-and-a-half year hiatus during her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Lee returned triumphantly at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March. There, she defeated Stamp Fairtex via a second-round rear-naked choke.

Fans were once again given three options and tasked with spotting which one was the lie. The options given were:

A. ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion

B. Born in Canada

C. Debuted at 18 Years Old

The third and final piece trivia involves the ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The last time we saw Rodtang in action was in a masterful performance against Jacob Smith at ONE 157.

Rodtang absolutely dominated Smith throughout the nine-minute contest to earn a unanimous decision and move onto the semi-final round of the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Fans were once again given three options, two truths and one lie regarding 'The Iron Man' and his combat sports career. The options are:

A. Over 300 Career Bouts

B. Lupinee Stadium Champion

C. Never Knocked Down in ONE

ONE Championship showcases the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage yet

While each choice is presented with a singular lie, one undeniable truth regarding all three is that they are amongst the absolute best in the world of combat sports.

Angela Lee and Rodtang have dominated the competition since their first appearance inside the ONE Circle. As reigning champions, Lee and Rodtang exemplify excellence.

In August, Demetrious Johnson will look to join the ranks of ONE champions when he faces Adriano Moraes on arguably the biggest stage in ONE Championship history - when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime.

The fight will be a rematch of their ONE on TNT 1 contest in April 2021. In their first bout, Moraes made history by becoming the first fighter to stop 'Mighty Mouse' via knockout

Rodtang is slated to face Savvas Michael in the second round of the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix tournament. No date has been announced for the bout as of yet.

