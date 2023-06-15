"One day munching on undies next day Joe Rogan podcast" - Fans hilariously react to news of Mike Perry's appearance on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan's MMA Show, a series on his famous JRE podcast, has afforded many combat sports fans the chance to listen to their favorite fighters discuss their lives.

Following news of uber-popular character Mike Perry's apperance on the show, fans have reacted with some hilarious posts in the comments section.

Perry is a former UFC fighter-turned-Bare Knuckle boxer who has become known as one of MMA's most unique personalities. From his use of the N-word after taking a 23AndMe test which indicated he was 2% African, to having only his girlfriend in his corner at UFC 255, Mike Perry is an outlandish character.

Following his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Perry posted this on Instagram:

"What an honor to sit down and chop it up with the absolute legend. @joerogan, It really has been an experience! Let’s keep learning and earning, Kanpai to being kings!"

See the post below:

One fan pointed out the duality of Mike Perry, who went from setting Twitter ablaze with a video of him sniffing a pair of women's underwear to appearing on Rogan's podcast the next day.

"one day munching on undies next day joe rogan podcast"

Another fan poked fun at his N-word controversy by saying this:

"Finally a pure African on the JRE"

MMA journalist The Schmo shared his excitement about Perry's appearance on the show, saying this:

"Can't wait for this one!"

See the comments below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Mike Perry's appearance on the JRE

Joe Rogan breaks down the brawl between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather took on MMA fighter John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match several days ago. The bout was a one-sided affair, with Mayweather able to maintain control of the fight.

Following the referee's decision to stop the fight due to Gotti's refusal to obey instructions, an all-out brawl ensued in the ring.

Mayweather was attacked by Gotti along with several other people, as both entourages piled into the squared cirlce.

Joe Rogan recently broke down the incident during an episode of the JRE with Ali Siddiq, and said this:

"It became a melee, and then there's fights in the ring and fights outside the ring. There's all this cellphone footage of people brawling and sucker punching each other. It's crazy. At the end of the day, [Gotti] was just getting frustrated. Floyd was just boxing him up, which is what he does."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes