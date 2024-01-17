"One of the dirtiest fighters in the world" - Former UFC rival recalls Jon Jones habitually using illegal moves during fights

Jon Jones has just been branded one of the dirtiest fighters in the world by a former opponent. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who famously struggled to defend himself against Jones' oblique kicks when both men crossed swords at UFC 135, has recently criticized his conduct as a fighter.

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Jackson recounted his experience fighting Jones in the past and didn't mince his words when detailing what it was like. Despite admitting that Jones dominated him, he still felt that 'Bones' often drew too close to the border of illegality in the cage.

"Well, he kicked my *ss. It was like a really tough training camp because I never fought somebody that long and Jon Jones, he is one of the best fighters in the world, but he's also one of the dirtiest fighters in the world, and he don't have to be that dirty."

Jackson proceeded to elaborate on the ways in which he feels Jones is a dirty fighter, referencing the latter's infamous propensity for eye-poking his opponents.

"If you doing good, he'll poke you in your eye, then he'll kick your knee backwards. Even though the oblique kick is legal, I think it should be illegal. But you know, that wasn't even the big problem. The big problem was him, like, poking me in the eye and keeping his fingers in my eye, keeping me at bay."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (35:44):

The pair locked horns back at UFC 153, and the bout concluded with a fourth-round submission win by Jones, marking his first light heavyweight title defense since capturing the belt from Maurício 'Shogun' Rua.

The prevalence of Jon Jones' eye-poking

There is no eye-poker more prolific than Jon Jones in the cage. According to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, 'Bones' had poked so many people in the eye that it led to the conceptualization of a new glove designed to prevent eye-pokes.

"I've learned years later that Jon Jones poking so many people in the eyes, they designed a glove. They made new gloves. I should call that the Jon Jones glove." (36:53)

The best alternative model for current UFC gloves was designed by Trevor Wittman. Unfortunately, the promotion refused to implement his design unless he sold the patent to them.