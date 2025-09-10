  • home icon
  • “One of my favorite fighters” - Stella Hemetsberger grateful for training partner Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ support

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 10, 2025 12:37 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger thankful for support of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in title conquest. -- Photo from Stella Hemetsberger IG and ONE Championship
Austrian star Stella Hemetsberger is the latest addition to the roster of world champions in ONE Championship. She is grateful for the support she got from her team, which included atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The 26-year-old Vienna native claimed the erstwhile vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Hemetsberger defeated women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan by decision to realize her long-sought championship dreams.

En route to world title glory, among those who helped Hemetsberger was Rodrigues, who she trained alongside with at Phuket Fight Club and from whom she admitted to have learned a lot from.

She spoke about it during the post-fight interview sessions following her victory at ONE Fight Night 35, saying:

"Well, it feels amazing. She’s someone you can look up to, but still having her so close to you as a friend and, like, of course, as a training partner. Allycia is really one of my favorite fighters, obviously, and a person you can learn a lot from.
"She’s really a person you can learn so much from and she also helps you a lot. So it just feels amazing having her in training and having her here, of course, as well. It’s just amazing. And as a friend as well. So, yeah, super combination."
Rodrigues was at ringside at ONE Fight Night 35 and witnessed Stella Hemetsberger display a lot of grit against Buntan on her way to the well-deserved victory by unanimous decision.

Hemetsberger had her nose broken by Buntan in the early goings of their title match. She, however, courageously forged ahead, even dropping her opponent twice before the opening round ended.

Buntan eventually regained her footing but Hemetsberger stayed on top of things and was not to be denied of the victory.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stella Hemetsberger admits to being rocked by the power of Jackie Buntan

While she successfully handled what Jackie Buntan brought at ONE Fight Night 35, Stella Hemetsberger still admitted to being rocked by the power packed by the Filipino-American fighter.

She touched on it during the in-ring interview following her victory over Buntan to become the women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion, highlighting that the she had to find a way on the fly to rise up against her opponent's striking power.

The newly minted ONE champion said:

"I got woken up [by her power], obviously, quite quickly, and that made me push a little bit, and then, like, I managed to find the right timing still. Like, yeah, you saw, it just played out very well. Played out very well."

Apart from becoming world champion, Stella Hemetsberger's victory at ONE Fight Night 35 improved her overall professional record to 9-2 while going 4-0 in ONE Championship to date.

