ONE Fight Night 18: Light heavyweights Beybulat Isaev and Yuri Farcas set to throw it down on January 13 bill

In just a few days, ONE Championship will return for the promotion’s first event of 2023 which now features the return of Beybulat Isaev.

ONE Fight Night 18, which emanates live in Asia primetime on January 13 sees the promotion return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to set the tone for the rest of the year.

One contest that is scheduled to take place, which will likely deliver a highlight of the night, sees two light heavyweight kickboxers throwing down.

Beybulat Isaev may be familiar to fans of the promotion thanks to his four previous outings inside the Circle with this fight marking his return. He will take on Yuri Farcas who may currently be unknown to ONE fans but he is looking to change that tune with his debut on January 13.

As a former WMC Muay Thai world champion, the 29-year-old isn’t here to make up the numbers. An opponent like Isaev will really test Farcas as we see how he matches up to some of the other competitors in and around the top of the light heavyweight kickboxing division.

Beybulat Isaev is just one of several returning strikers at ONE Fight Night 18

The return of Beybulat Isaev is just one of several reasons for striking fans to tune into ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13.

Also deserving of the spotlight are some of the fan favorites that will be in action for the first event of the year.

Lightweight Muay Thai contender Liam Nolan will look to kickstart his 2024 with a win when he takes on Russia’s Ali Aliev with the chance for the Brit to produce back-to-back victories.

In addition to that, fan-favorite Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong is also back in action as he faces Shakir Al-Tekreeti off the back of his disappointing knockout loss to Dmitry Menshikov back at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

The entire card will air live on January 28. Check your local listings for more details.