ONE Fight Night 19: Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo will struggle to cope with his ‘pressure and strikes’

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is confident of successfully defending his championship belt against Brazilian Felipe Lobo later this week. He said the challenger has no match for the thunder he will be bringing come fight night.

‘The General’ will defend the world title he seized in April last year from long-time divisional king Nong-O Hama. He knocked out the Thai superstar with a barrage of strikes in the opening round of their title clash.

It is the same ferocity that Haggerty is out to execute against Lobo in their title clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The contest serves as the headliner of the event that will be happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live and for free in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty sized up his upcoming opponent, saying:

“With Felipe, I feel like you put it on him he doesn't like it, he's gonna crumble and I’ll bring that style where I'm gonna put it on you till the bell goes so. I'm just wondering how he's gonna cope with my pressure and my strikes, stuff like that really.”

Haggerty is coming into ONE Fight Night 19 off his successful conquest of the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title in November to become a two-sport ONE world champion. He KO’d the division’s MMA king Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their all-champion title clash.

Felipe Lobo, for his part, is looking to win back-to-back matches after his own knockout victory over Saemapetch Fairtex in April last year.

Jonathan Haggerty vows to get the job done early against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

The 26-year-old Orpington, England native is to make his first defense of the Muay Thai gold this week after becoming world champion in April last year. Seeking to dethrone him is Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jonathan Haggerty said he is ready for whichever direction the fight would go but is eyeing particularly an early finish. He said:

“I’m going to come out of the blocks explosive, find the shots early in round one, and hopefully find what I’m looking for to get the job done. I always prepare for a five-round fight, but if you can get it done in round one or round two, then why not?”

Haggerty has been on an impressive roll in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in January 2019, winning seven of nine fights, with the last two netting him world title belts.