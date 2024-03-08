ONE Fight Night 20 preview and predictions: Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja

The main event of ONE Fight Night 20 could be a fitting end to a legendary career or a start to a budding legacy.

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd takes on interim world champion Phetjeeja in a world title unification match this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Bangkok will play host to this inter-generational matchup that could see Todd finish her career in the best possible way, or Phetjeeja completely usurp the throne for herself.

Todd made it known that her match at ONE Fight Night 20 could be the final one of her career, while Phetjeeja looks at the fight as the one that could boost her way into legendary status.

Before ONE Championship celebrates International Women’s Day with ONE Fight Night 20, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team gave their unbiased opinion on how this world title unification ends.

James De Rozario: Janet Todd by split decision

This will be a battle of inches as both women possess the ability to put on a show and ensure they walk out of the grandest platform of the fight game with a win.

That said, I see Janet Todd edging past Phetjeeja via split decision to ride off into the sunset as the one true divisional queen of the stacked atomweight kickboxing weight class.

Todd should be at her usual best, trimming the distance as she attempts to unleash hell on 'The Queen'.

However, the Thai fighter is also one to step on the gas pedal to create a path to victory. Thus, I foresee both testing each other's chin, body, and skull, throughout the contest.

There might be a knockdown in favor of Todd, though, by the time the championship rounds explode inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

'JT's' edge in the experience department will allow her to pivot out of Phetjeeja’s ill-intent weapons to find a home for her rib-rattling kicks or a punch from range.

Still, 'The Queen' will not give up easily. She will give it her best shot to trade strike for strike with the longtime world champion.

But while she plays the role of the aggressor, the 38-year-old veteran will take advantage of Phetjeeja’s open defense to land the more decisive shots to see off the tie.

Mike Murillo: Phetjeeja by unanimous decision

Glad to see that Janet Todd is back in competition after nearly a year. But sadly, it is going to be her last dance. Still, I expect her to put up a tough stand in her unification bout against Phetjeeja.

That being said, though, I see her falling short in her bid to go out on top, losing to the Thai sensation by unanimous decision.

At this stage of her career, Todd is surrendering speed and power to Phetjeeja, which I believe will be tough for her to overcome when everything is said and done.

Just the same, this is a must-see encounter between two top fighters in the kickboxing lane representing two generations. Let’s enjoy this.

Ted Razon: Phetjeeja by unanimous decision

Janet Todd’s final match of her storied career pits her against Thai wrecking ball Phetjeeja, which should be a fun one.

The interim champ’s punch-heavy attacks should keep ‘JT’ on her toes and disrupt the American’s deadly kicking arsenal from range.

Phetjeeja’s best bet is to keep the pressure going early and often. We saw Todd unable to get much of a rhythm in her last outing against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues since she was forced to be on the defensive for most of the match.

Then again, Todd is a cerebral fighter who learns from her shortcomings. I expect her to go on a fast start this time around, especially with the adrenaline from being in her retirement fight.

I see Todd landing methodical counterstrikes and using her movement to avoid getting trapped near the ring ropes – which proved fatal for Phetjeeja’s past opponents.

However, the 22-year-old does hold the speed and power advantage, which would ultimately be the deciding factor for this showdown.

I see Phetjeeja landing the heavier shots and doing more damage overall.

As much as I would love to see Janet Todd go out with a bang, I don’t see her beating the younger and hungrier Phetjeeja.

Vince Richards: Phetjeeja by unanimous decision

Phetjeeja already has a legendary name crossed out in her hit list, and she could potentially add another one at ONE Fight Night 20.

The Thai phenom displayed unrelenting power when she matched up against the legendary Anissa Meksen in her last fight at ONE Friday Fights 46, and she may do the same against Janet Todd.

Fittingly called ‘The Queen’, Phetjeeja can showcase grandiose power in her fights. Yet her trademark explosiveness isn’t her biggest weapon.

Phetjeeja has an unlimited gas tank, and I can see her constantly pushing the pace against Todd.

The 22-year-old will attack with reckless abandon and try to throw Todd off her game.

Todd, however, can weather out any storm, and her best chance against the marauding Phetjeeja is to use her counters and force her younger opponent to fight at a slower pace.

If Todd can successfully lull Phetjeeja into a technical battle, then her swansong is practically secured.

Phetjeeja, though, has a legend to build herself, and I see her going full throttle and sapping the very energy out of Todd for the unanimous decision win.