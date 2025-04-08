ONE Fight Night 30: Three of the best finishes from another sparkling night inside the Lumpinee Stadium

Lumpinee Stadium was at its loudest throughout an eventful ONE Fight Night 30 card last Friday, April 4.

Ad

The 11-fight card that featured Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling action delivered on all fronts and provided electrifying action to those in attendance in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans from across the globe.

While there were battles that went the distance and left the fans on the edge of their seats inside the legendary venue, the knockouts came fast and furious, too.

Here are three of the best from six highlight-reel moments in the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' last week.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Roman Kryklia gets it done in one against Lyndon Knowles

Ad

Ukrainian warrior Roman Kryklia has enormous power in his hand — and that dynamite tool powered him to another quick night out on martial arts' biggest stage at ONE Fight Night 30.

The two-sport ONE world champion picked up his sixth highlight-reel win from seven fights under the promotional spotlight just over two minutes into his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense against Britain striking tank Lyndon Knowles.

He dropped the debutant early with a knee and wrapped things up with a pulverizing right that left the challenger staring at the ceiling of the stadium inside the Thai capital.

Ad

#2. Nico Carrillo's hallmark power crushes Seksan

Ad

Nico Carrillo's knockout power at bantamweight, which helped him finish all four of his victories inside the distance, was a sight to behold. And that devilish power seems to be soaring to new heights at featherweight based on his victorious display against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

'King of the North' kicked things off in the division by knocking out the eight-time world champion at the 2:20 mark of the second round in their Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

He opened up his foe in round one with a vicious elbow, scored his first knockdown with a heavy body shot, and got the job done with a stunning left hook that maintained his 100 percent finish rate in the organization.

#3. Carlo Bumina-ang's piston-like left takes out Mauro Mastromarini

Ad

Filipino standout Carlo Bumina-ang opened ONE Fight Night 30 with a second consecutive first-round finish against Mauro Mastromarini in their bantamweight MMA duel.

The Team Lakay martial artist piled on the pressure from the get-go, and his forward pressure and striking pedigree allowed him to dominate the Argentinian newcomer.

A left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'Dinamita.' He stumbled onto the canvas, and Bumina-ang put the finishing touches on the sequel with a barrage of left hands that forced Herb Dean to wave off the bout at 2:45 of the opening round.

The entire ONE Fight Night 30 card is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to active subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.