Since signing with the promotion, Anatoly Malykhin has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in all of ONE Championship. The undefeated Russian has finished all of his opponents on his way to holding two world championships at the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.

With his ferocious one-punch knockout power and dominant wrestling background, the double champion is a nightmare matchup for anyone in the world. Looking unbeatable so far inside the circle, Malykhin appears to have his next challenge already after attending ONE Fight Night 12 this past weekend.

Having secured his third consecutive win since being defeated by Malykhin, heavyweight contender Amir Aliakbari is chasing a rematch with the champ which led to a heated confrontation between them inside the ring.

Whilst he may have one eye on Aliakbari, the champion is confident that he can defeat any man that steps inside the circle with him, even former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Malykhin believes that a hypothetical clash against Ngannou would be just another win on his record. At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Anatoly Malykhin took part in a post-event interview where he stated:

“I think I would win a fight with Ngannou easily. Very easily.”

In his last fight at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he unified the heavyweight title, the Russian proved that he is far more than just a wild knockout machine, showing his accuracy, pressure and cardio to keep the pace on Arjan Bhullar before finding the finish.

