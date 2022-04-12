Watch: Smilla Sundell is a 17-year-old prodigy with a shocking skillset

Smilla Sundell impressed and shocked international crowds with her debut in ONE Championship. The 17-year-old Swedish striker made the walk to the ONE circle and smiled brightly throughout her introduction. She looked very unassuming, especially when contrasted with her Australian opponent who looked cold as ice.

In the bout, though, Sundell showed why she has already earned so many knockouts in her Muay Thai career. The video below from ONE Championship highlights her debut in ONE. Watch as she earned knockdowns en route to a knockout finish.

At every moment in the bout, Sundell controlled the center and put pressure on her Australian opponent, Diandra Martin. The Swedish Muay Thai phenom crowded her opponent with aggressive striking. She tied up and initiated a clinch, then landed knees to the body which earned Sundell a knockdown. Later, Martin attempted to circle away from the onslaught and ate a head kick for her troubles. Sundell earned a second knockdown via a knee to the body. She was dominantly out striking her opponent and landing multiple combinations. A punch to the body put Martin down again which prompted the referee to ask if she wanted to continue.

Sundell continued to pressure and land combination strikes. The fight became a striking showcase for Sweden's Smilla Sundell.

In the third round, Sundell landed a combination of punches to the head which put Martin down for a knockout. This ONE Championship fight earned Sundell a title shot on April 22 against Jackie Buntan.

She later said in an interview:

"Winning my first fight on the global stage, it was a very good experience. I was very happy, and I couldn’t wait to fight again... "

Sundell and Buntan will meet for the inaugural women's strawweight title at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell for the Muay Thai title

ONE Championship will be introducing the women's strawweight championship on April 22. The two worthy adversaries for the piece of gold will be Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan.

The Filipino-American Buntan trains alongside Superbon and is undefeated in the ONE circle. Sundell trains alongside Rodtang and Stamp Fairtex, and has many knockouts to her name.

In her first world title match, Sundell said she will be aiming for a knockout:

"I hate losing. I will become aggressive, I will finish her, and I will become a world champion. Jackie, don’t underestimate me. I want this belt, and I will get it."

Smilla Sundell and Buntan will go to war on April 22 for the ONE Championship Muay Thai title.

