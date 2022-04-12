“I see Stamp as a big sister" - teenager Smilla Sundell draws inspiration ahead of ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic

At 17-years-old Smilla Sundell is challenging for a world title on April 22. The Swedish Muay Thai striker is a phenom of the sport and is currently fighting in ONE Championship. In an interview, she said that she is inspired by Thai-born fighter and training partner, Stamp Fairtex.

“I see Stamp as a big sister and she is very inspiring. I want to be like her. She gives very good advice and helps me to become stronger. She pushes me to be better... Fairtex has opened the door for me to be a big star. Training with world champions here at Fairtex is good and inspiring, and they always push me to another level.”

'The Hurricane' Sundell is following in the footsteps of Stamp Fairtex, in addition to training with her. Stamp was also a teenager when she entered ONE Championship. By age 23 Stamp had already won world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Sundell is now looking to follow such great success.

"Winning my first fight on the global stage, it was a very good experience. I was very happy, and I couldn’t wait to fight again... "

The young Swedish striker made her debut in ONE Championship in 2021 with a Knockout victory over Diandra Martin. She will now fight for a world title against Filipino-American Jackie Buntan.

"I hate losing. I will become aggressive, I will finish her, and I will become a world champion. Jackie, don’t underestimate me. I want this belt, and I will get it."

Smilla Sundell trains with Rodtang, Buntan trains with Superbon

The April 22 ONE Championship showdown between Smilla Sundell and Buntan will be the inaugural women's Muay Thai strawweight title. Each corner is home to a tactical and powerful Muay Thai striker.

Sweden's Sundell trains at the Fairtex Training academy. In addition to working with Stamp Fairtex, she also works with Rodtang. Rodtang being the Muay Thai world champion in ONE.

Not to be outdone, Jackie Buntan is working with a pound-for-pound great. The ONE featherweight champion Superbon has worked with her, trained with her, and helped her get ready for this fight.

Superbon said of Buntan:

"You don't feel scared you're going to lose your control, you're going to fake being shy, no, she's not. She wants to learn... That's good for the fighter. When you want to learn when you're hurt, when you're tired, even if you cannot win. That's a good thing, I see that in Jackie."

Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will meet for the Muay Thai world title on April 22 at ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic.

