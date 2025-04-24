ONE world champion Denice Zamboanga predicts equal coverage for women's sports in the Philippines: “We are strong”

Denice Zamboanga praised the strong fighting spirit of Filipinas like herself.

After working her way through the ranks with wins against the likes of Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, Lin Heqin, and Julie Mezabarba, 'The Menace' climbed to the top of the mountain in January, scoring a dominant second-round TKO over Alyona Rassohyna to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship.

Next up for Zamboanga will be a title unification clash with ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex, when ONE Championship returns to the United States on Friday, Aug. 1.

Discussing all things MMA during a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga was asked about sports coverage in the Philippines.

Specifically, whether or not women's sports will ever get an equal amount of coverage when compared to men's athletics in the country.

"I would say yes," Zamboanga said with confidence. "Filipinas have strong fighting spirits, so I would say yes. When women say they are right, they are actually right, so we are strong (laughs)."

Denice Zamboanga goes for undisputed glory at ONE 173 this summer

Today, Denice Zamboanga sits as one of the greatest atomweight fighters on the planet. But if she emerges victorious at ONE 173 on Aug. 1, she'll be the undisputed pound-for-pound best in the world.

But to do so, Zamboanga will have to go through one of the most accomplished female fighters of all time, Stamp Fairtex.

Denice Zamboanga will put her interim atomweight crown on the line against Stamp's 26 pounds of ONE gold, with the winner emerging as the division's undisputed champion and taking sole ownership of the atomweight throne.

For Stamp, it will be her first fight since winning the title with a brutal body-shot KO against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 all the way back in September 2023.

Could Stamp's lengthy layoff come into play when the former teammates square off on martial arts' biggest global stage? There's only one way to find out.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

