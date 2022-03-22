“This is definitely the biggest fight of my career” – Angela Lee on why “dangerous” Stamp Fairtex at ONE X could be her toughest challenge

At ONE X, reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee will have her hands full when she faces top-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex. Lee has defended her ONE Championship title on four separate occasions, but recognizes her next fight as her most important.

Last year, Thai-born fighter Stamp Fairtex was able to win the Atomweight Grand Prix title. She added that achievement to her already illustrious career, which has seen her hold titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai. The Atomweight fighters will face each other in the main event on March 26.

On a recent call with the media, Angela Lee explained the significance of the fight, saying:

"This is definitely the biggest fight of my career. You know, by far, I mean, she has her credentials. She's a world champion as well... She's a dangerous opponent. She's fought her way to the number one contender position. And now it's time to meet each other in a cage."

Stamp may be a striking-based fighter, but in her last bout she submitted commonwealth wrestling medalist Ritu Phogat with an armbar. Lee has already proven her full MMA game, boasting wins via submission and TKO.

At ONE X, the two will find out who the one true Atomweight queen is. Sharing her excitement for the contest, Angela Lee told reporters:

"I feel like I've been getting ready for this fight for a while. And I'm just excited to get in there and get it done."

Angela Lee appreciates Stamp's respect

The ONE X headliners have both shown great respect for each other leading up to their championship bout. Angela Lee says she appreciates how respectful Stamp has been.

In a previous interview with ONE, Stamp said of her upcoming opponent:

"She's always my number one. She’s always my idol since I first started training MMA… She’s always [been] my idol. And then I'm going to compete with her it's just it's just a dream."

Angela Lee, responded in kind during the recent ONE media call, saying:

"I appreciate it. I do appreciate it. I honestly don't think there's no need for that. This is a professional sport, and we're keeping it professional. It's different, you know, people usually have a lot of animosity or they like to hype up the fight and it's always in a negative way. But, you know, we're hyping up the fight in our own way. You know, with respect and or letting our skills speak for itself."

Respect and honor are the base of martial arts and both Lee and Stamp greatly respect each other. The two will face off on March 26 at ONE X.

