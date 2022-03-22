“I can't wait to prove people wrong” – Angela Lee ready to silence doubters who think she’ll lose to Stamp

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee isn't too concerned about fans' confidence in her leading up to the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle, ONE X.

Instead, her mind is solely focused on executing her game plan to take out Stamp when they meet in the main event of ONE X: Grand Finale on Saturday, March 26.

During a virtual pre-fight media day for ONE X, Angela Lee had this to say in response to a question regarding her views on fans picking Stamp to dethrone her:

“I can't wait to prove people wrong, you know? Everyone has their opinions. You know, for me, it doesn't bother me too much. And I keep telling y'all like, everyone who's saying [stuff like that], you know, because everyone has their opinions, you know."

Angela Lee added:

“And my opinion is my own. That's the only thing that should matter at the end of the day is, like, the belief that I have in myself. That I know what I'm capable of, and I'm going to go in there, and I know I'm going to get the job done.”

The youngest MMA world champion makes her return following a two-and-a-half-year break to focus on starting her family in Hawaii, United States. The atomweight queen has five successful title defenses in the 52.2kg division and remains unbeaten in the weight class.

Stamp, on the other hand, earned her shot at the atomweight world title after picking apart several top names to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

The Thai striking dynamo bested Alyona Rassohyna in the quarterfinals before earning a lopsided win over Julie Mezabarba in the last four. In the final, Stamp submitted Ritu Phogat to claim the tournament's coveted silver belt and a chance to face the longtime queen at ONE X.

Who will take on the winner of Angela Lee-Stamp?

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s Andrew Whitelaw, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong offered that the winner between the Seo Hee Ham and Denice Zamboanga clash would go on to challenge the atomweight queen – whoever that may be, come March 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SHOCKS Denice Zamboanga by split decision to make the World Grand Prix semifinals! Do YOU agree with the decision? 🧐 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Seo Hee HamSHOCKS Denice Zamboanga by split decision to make the World Grand Prix semifinals! Do YOU agree with the decision? 🧐 #ONEEmpower Seo Hee Ham 🇰🇷 SHOCKS Denice Zamboanga by split decision to make the World Grand Prix semifinals! Do YOU agree with the decision? 🧐 #ONEEmpower #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/6yFBh99GMl

The fight hasn't been officially confirmed, but, per the chairman’s statement, either Stamp or Angela Lee can expect to face Ham or Zamboanga.

Seo Hee Hame edged Zamboanga in their fight last year, but fans and analysts were of the opinion that the Filipino should have been deemed the winner.

The clear winner and the next challenger for the atomweight gold, will be settled at ONE X when the pair meet on ONE X: Part II.

Edited by wkhuff20