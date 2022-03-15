“He’s going to hit like a horse” - Demetrious Johnson expects Rodtang’s buck-like power

Demetrious Johnson has realistic expectations for his next opponent. At ONE X, Johnson will be matched against Muay Thai world champion and powerful striker, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In an interview with ONE ahead of the contest, Johnson said:

“Rodtang is with a great camp. I know he’s really strong. I know he’s going to have a great takedown defense. I know he’s going to hit like a horse. He’s the best Muay Thai fighter in the world, now [training] in mixed martial arts, so nothing will surprise me. We’re going to go out there, fight, test his stand up, test his grappling, test everything, and just compete.”

The two champions will be fighting at ONE X in a mixed-rules contest. The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules, while frames two and four will be MMA.

Rodtang is an accomplished Muay Thai champion, while Johnson has a very impressive record and list of accomplishments in MMA. Discussing the special nature of the clash, 'Mighty Mouse' added:

“If I make it out of the first then I make it out of the first. If he makes it out of the second then he makes it out on the second. We’ll keep on fighting until they say we can’t fight anymore, and we’ll go from there.”

ONE X is celebrating ONE Championship's 10th anniversary and will be held on March 26.

Demetrious Johnson loves the debate

The combat sports world is split on the Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang special-rules bout. Recently, ONE Championship commentators Mitch Chilson and Michael Schiavello got into a debate about the bout while on air.

Schiavello claimed:

"[Demetrious Johnson] is going to try and run in the first round, he's going to get yellow-carded."

'The Dragon' Chilson responded:

"He could not track him down... Rodtang has forward pressure. DJ is going to take Rodtang down!"

Chilson went on to say that Yuya Wakamatsu likely hits as hard as Rodtang, to which Schiavello reacted:

"I cannot believe you said that... Are you kidding? You and I are going to argue to high heaven over this one."

Reacting to the debate on Twitter, Johnson said he loves the back and forth. All answers will be revealed on March 26. Tune in to watch the action unfold.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard