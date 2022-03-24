"I’ll choke her out and put her to sleep" – Denice Zamboanga explains why she's not intimidated by Ham Seo Hee

Denice Zamboanga is dead set on not allowing the judges to dictate the outcome of her rematch with Ham Seo Hee in ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show ONE X.

During her media availability, Zamboanga said she plans to submit Ham in their second fight following the controversy that surrounded their match in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower.

Ham took a controversial split decision win over Denice despite some members of the spectating public declaring the Filipino fighter as the more aggressive and active fighter during their September 2021 fight.

Denice said:

“I'll choke her and make her sleep.”

Ham (24-8), 35, is 10 years her opponent's elder and used her veteran smarts to subdue and counter the Filipino’s offense in their first meeting.

While she wasn’t seen as the aggressor, two of the judges felt that she did enough to keep her younger opponent at bay.

“I committed a lot of mistakes in my last fight. I think I should’ve used my striking better and I should’ve finished that fight and not have the judges make the decision. I can say that I’m more prepared this time. I studied my mistakes from my last match and I feel I’m better prepared both physically and mentally,” said The Menace.

Zamboanga: I can take Ham’s punches

Ham, the no.3 atomweight contender, said in past interviews that she could score a knockout win and Zamboanga even expected that to happen.

As hindsight is 20/20, no knockout happened and the judges decided on the outcome of the fight.

Zamboanga (8-1), whose lone loss was at the hands of Ham, said she can take whatever damage the South Korean veteran can throw at her and that she’ll willingly go strike for strike in their rematch.

“Ham said in her previous interviews that her game plan was to knock me out, and I was even expecting that she would knock me out or at least wobble me with her punches. That didn’t happen. I can take her punches and I can matchup with whatever she throws at me,” said the 25-year-old.

