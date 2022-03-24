“I’ve waited for that fight with Angela since 2020” – Denice Zamboanga seeks overdue title shot with ONE X victory

It was in 2020 that Denice Zamboanga blasted Angela Lee after the ONE women’s atomweight world champion took a lengthy break from the sport.

Zamboanga, at the time, was the no.1 contender in the division, but her title shot was put on hold. Lee announced later that year that she was pregnant with her first child, Ava Marie.

Nevertheless, the two women traded verbal jabs through the media with Zamboanga saying that Lee should have vacated the belt during her absence. Meanwhile, Lee told Zamboanga that she hasn’t done enough to get a shot at the world title.

Since then, the two have mellowed down, with both women sharing kind words for one another in various media interviews.

Nevertheless, Zamboanga is still looking forward to her matchup with the atomweight queen in the future.

Denice Zamboanga said:

“I’ve waited for that fight with Angela since [2020] but then she got pregnant and then the Grand Prix was held. But I’m still expecting a fight with her soon."

Lee has since returned to the sport, and is now ready to defend her world title at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show. She will face off against Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

Zamboanga, meanwhile, relinquished her no.1 contender spot in a close but controversial loss to Ham Seo Hee in September 2021.

Win or go home scenario for Denice Zamboanga

While Lee headlines the card, Zamboanga features in ONE X: Part II, the second cluster of fights in the three-part show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Zamboanga will once again duke it out with Ham in what should be the culmination of their feud.

The 25-year-old Filipino fighter said it’s a must-win scenario for her. A loss to Ham, who is 10 years her senior, would send her crashing down the rankings.

“This rematch is super important for me because if I lose this one then it would be really hard to get back and become a title contender. So I’m really focused on this rematch so I have a chance to fight for that belt.”

A win for Zamboanga would give her the world title shot she’s been waiting for and the champion Lee even voted in confidence for the Marrok Force fighter to get the victory.

