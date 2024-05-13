"Only focused on him" - Adrian Lee says his full attention is on beating 'great fighter' Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

It's easy to get carried away when you have an upcoming pro debut that is as exciting as Adrian Lee entering the next stage of his career.

The 18-year-old prospect was always going to have extra attention on him compared to your average amateur fighter who shows signs of promise.

The Lee family name comes with a lot of respect but with that comes some additional pressure to live up to high expectations.

However, despite the inevitable comparisons that will be made between him and his siblings, Adrian Lee himself is keeping his head to the ground wherever possible.

Fans may want to get carried away with talks of his future but for him personally, his pro debut at ONE 167 is the only thing in sight.

Lee is focused on clearing the hurdle in front of him and continuing to get fights and experience under his belt before there is talk of anything else.

In an interview with Essentially Sports ahead of fight night, Lee spoke about his focus for this fight and taking each opponent one at a time:

"I think that Antonio Mammarella is a great fighter and I am currently only focused on him. For my next fight, I will take whoever they give me."

Adrian Lee is not your average pro debut fighter

The amateur side of MMA continues to grow with each passing year as fighters start to get more experienced than ever before without needing to turn professional and that can be said for Adrian Lee.

He has had a decent run of amateur competition but on top of that, will have got invaluable experience and advice from the people around him.

He has watched as his brother Christian and sister Angela became world champions and major names in ONE Championship.

Whilst he has the same kinds of ambition, there is no need to rush anything, just like how his amateur career played out.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.