The excitement surrounding the upcoming UFC Charlotte event has been dampened by the sudden removal of the lightweight bout between Pete Rodriguez and Natan Levy from the fight card.

To make matters worse, Levy has claimed that Rodriguez pulled out of their scheduled fight, despite being given a 5-pound relaxation allowance. This has left many wondering why Rodriguez failed to make weight.

The lightweight bout at UFC Charlotte has been plagued with issues. Despite being scheduled at 155 lbs, it is not yet known how much 'Dead Game' missed the mark, but it was enough to cause the fight to be removed from the card.

Levy has expressed his disappointment and frustration with Rodriguez in a recent tweet. This was supposed to be a redemption opportunity for Levy after their previous bout was canceled last month due to Rodriguez's weight issues. However, history has repeated itself, and the fight has once again been pulled due to Rodriguez's inability to manage his weight effectively.

'Lethal' wrote on Twitter:

"Just to be clear, we were scheduled to fight at 155(+1), They asked for a catchweight so I agreed to fight him at 158, then they asked for 160 and I said Yes already being below that weight I heard he was crying and losing his shit and quit at 162. If you can cry you still got water in you homie."

The Israeli mixed martial artist added that the promotion has promised to compensate his salary for the UFC Charlotte event:

"Also the UFC will compensate me, I meant I was going to finish him and could’ve gotten a bonus that would change my life."

Check out the social media post below:

UFC Charlotte weigh-ins result

Main Card

Jailton Almeida (231 lbs) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265 lbs): heavyweight bout

Anthony Smith (205.5 lbs) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Ian Machado Garry (170.5 lbs) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Ihor Potieria (204.5 lbs) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Tim Means (170.5 lbs) vs. Alex Morono (169.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown (170 lbs) vs. Court McGee (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Chase Sherman (254 lbs) vs. Karl Williams (239.5lbs): heavyweight bout

Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5 lbs) vs. Cody Stamann (139 lbs): catchweight bout

Mandy Bohm (126 lbs) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126 lbs): flyweight bout

*Bryan Battle (173 lbs) vs. Gabe Green (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5 lbs) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134 lbs): bantamweight bout

