Why did UFC fighter Pete Rodriguez pull out of scheduled matchup twice in two weeks?

The upcoming UFC Charlotte event has been hit with a setback. The lightweight bout between Pete Rodriguez and Natan Levy has been unexpectedly removed from the card. This news comes as a disappointment to fans who were eagerly anticipating the match-up, and it has left a void in the event's lineup.

The rematch between Pete Rodriguez and Natan Levy at UFC Charlotte was supposed to be a redemption opportunity for Levy after their previous bout was canceled last month due to Rodriguez's failure to make weight. Unfortunately, history has repeated itself, and the highly anticipated fight has been pulled once again due to weight management issues from 'Dead Game'.

During the official weigh-ins at the UFC host hotel, UFC officials announced that the Rodriguez vs. Levy fight had been removed from the card. 'Lethal' also shared the news on his Instagram account and expressed his frustration with Pete Rodriguez's failure to make it to the scale:

"Guys I’m really sorry, Fight is off, Fat Pete couldn’t get anywhere near the weight. He blew my opportunity to perform, earn a bonus & make history tomorrow, He probably killed his own career. Extremely unprofessional. Anyone that bought a ticket, I’m really sorry, I will go to the event and would love to meet you."

When Pete Rodriguez rocked Mike Jackson at UFC Fight Night 212

Pete Rodriguez made a statement in his UFC debut at Fight Night 212 in 2022 by handing his opponent, Mike Jackson, a devastating knockout loss. In a welterweight bout, Rodriguez wasted no time in going on the offensive, unleashing a flurry of slugs that left Jackson reeling.

Despite the fight being scheduled for three rounds, 'Dead Game' needed just a fraction of that time to close the show in an emphatic fashion. He brutalized 'The Truth' with a series of punishing body shots, followed by precise and powerful punches that left his opponent's skull cracked and his legs buckling.

As if that wasn't enough, Rodriguez delivered the coup de grace with a vicious knee to Jackson's face that sent him crashing to the mat. The impact was so severe that Jackson was knocked unconscious, lying motionless for nearly a minute, which was almost as long as the fight itself.

