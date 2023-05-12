UFC Charlotte weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight?

Following a three-year hiatus, UFC fans in North Carolina are gearing up to witness the electrifying fights at the highly anticipated UFC Charlotte. The stage has been set and the fighters have made their way through the weigh-ins, making the card official. However, there's a slight change in the lineup with one less fight than originally planned.

The Fight Night event will be headlined by Surinamese mixed martial artist, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is set to clash with Brazil's Jailton Almeida. The fighters have already cleared the weigh-in hurdle, with Rozenstruik tipping the scales at a hefty 265 pounds. It puts him at a significant weight advantage over his opponent Almeida, who weighed in at 231 pounds.

The co-main event at UFC Charlotte features a thrilling match-up between former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker. Both competitors weighed in at 205.5 pounds.

During the UFC Charlotte event weigh-ins, there were a few hiccups with some of the scheduled fights. One preliminary fight had to be scrapped from the lineup, as Pete Rodriguez failed to make it to the scales for his lightweight bout against Natan Levy. UFC officials later announced that Rodriguez had been forced to withdraw from the fight due to weight management issues.

In addition to Rodriguez's withdrawal, two other athletes originally failed to make weight for their fights. Bryan Battle weighed 173 pounds for his welterweight matchup against Gabe Green, who weighed 170.5 pounds during the two-hour weigh-in period. Despite this, the fight is still set to go ahead, albeit with Battle facing a fine, which will be a percentage of his purse.

Complete weigh-in results for UFC Charlotte

Main Card

Jailton Almeida (231 lbs) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265 lbs): heavyweight bout

Anthony Smith (205.5 lbs) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Ian Machado Garry (170.5 lbs) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170 lbs): welterweight bout

Ihor Potieria (204.5 lbs) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5 lbs): light-heavyweight bout

Tim Means (170.5 lbs) vs. Alex Morono (169.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown (170 lbs) vs. Court McGee (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Chase Sherman (254 lbs) vs. Karl Williams (239.5lbs): heavyweight bout

Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5 lbs) vs. Cody Stamann (139 lbs): catchweight bout

Mandy Bohm (126 lbs) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126 lbs): flyweight bout

*Bryan Battle (173 lbs) vs. Gabe Green (170.5 lbs): welterweight bout

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5 lbs) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134 lbs): bantamweight bout

Poll : 0 votes