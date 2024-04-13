"Over 25 punches in less than 10 seconds" - Fans react to Mike Tyson going "beast" mode in recent training footage ahead of Jake Paul bout

Fans are impressed with Mike Tyson's training footage ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul.

Last month, 'Iron Mike' signed a deal to return to the ring against 'The Problem Child'. Along with the fight announcement, came a fair bit of concern. While the former heavyweight champion is a legend, he's now 57 years old.

Even Tyson's longtime friend Dana White, has voiced concern ahead of his return. However, for the last month or so, the boxing icon has continued to impress with training footage. Earlier today, Tyson again took to social media, to show himself hitting the pads.

In the video, Mike Tyson demolishes the pads alongside Francis Ngannou's trainer, Dewey Cooper. While the video isn't very long, it's clear the 57-year-old is taking his fight with Paul very seriously.

Check out the video of Tyson below:

On X, fans reacted to Tyson's latest training footage. While some stated that 'The Problem Child' will likely defeat the former champion later this year, most were filled with praise for the legend. One fan wrote:

"Over 25 punches in less than 10 seconds..."

Another fan said:

"Mate, that's seriously impressive, absolute beast."

Check out the full fan response to the video below:

Will Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson be a real fight? Full fight details below

As of now, it remains to be seen if Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be a professional or exhibition fight.

When the heavyweight boxing match was announced last month, there were a lot of unknowns. While the bout will go down on July 20 at AT&T Stadium and be streamed on Netflix, that's essentially where the details end.

Furthermore, it's currently unclear, if the fight will be a professional bout or an exhibition. For those unaware, 'Iron Mike's' most recent fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. was the latter. The fight didn't go on either's record, and it was treated more as a sparring session than anything else.

In recent days, both Tyson and Paul have had conflicting comments about the contest. The 57-year-old recently stated that the fight would be an exhibition, which makes sense given his age. However, Paul later came out and stated that they were attempting to make the bout a professional one.

Exhibition or not, however, it seems that 'Iron Mike' is taking his preparation seriously.

