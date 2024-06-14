Overlooking Chael Sonnen feud, Jorge Masvidal says he only has beef with Colby Covington: "I want to bust his face right open"

Chael Sonnen has his fair share of enemies in MMA, including Jorge Masvidal, who revealed his feelings toward 'The Bad Guy' during a sitdown with George Janko on the latter's podcast. According to 'Gamebred,' his dislike for the ex-UFC middleweight, doesn't compare to his hatred for Colby Covington.

His interview with Janko was punctuated by his public expression of his desire to fight Covington again. The pair had a widely-known grudge match at UFC 272, which was a largely dominant affair for 'Chaos,' who outwrestled a helpless Masvidal, whose only highlight was briefly dropping Covington late in the fight.

"Other than him [Colby Covington], I don't go no problems with nobody, you know? The Nate sh*t is not personal. Me, I want to bust his face wide open for some stupid comments he said."

Check out Jorge Masvidal talk about issues with Colby Covington (10:57):

Masvidal's statement comes in contrast to Sonnen's recently expressed desire to face Masvidal in a boxing match. The former 'BMF' champion, however, indirectly shut the possible bout down, as he only has eyes for Covington. However, he did entertain a possible matchup with Logan Paul.

It appears then, that despite his rocky relationship with Sonnen, with whom he has had a back-and-forth on the internet. Amid the threats, only Sonnen seems to be interested in settling their differences in a proper fight.

'The American Gangster,' despite his trash-talking talent, may not be a big enough matchup to pique Masvidal's interest, as he hasn't been a big combat sports star in years.

Chael Sonnen has an upcoming boxing match of his own

While Jorge Masvidal is currently scheduled to take on Nate Diaz on July 6 in a boxing match, following what has been a tumultuous buildup, Chael Sonnen is set to face his arch-rival Anderson Silva in a boxing match this Saturday. The matchup left the combat sports world in shock, as the fight will mark their trilogy.

Check out the face-off between Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva:

Moreover, the gap in experience has been noted, as Sonnen is a wrestler by trade, with poor striking historically. By comparison, Silva is hailed as one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, with previous boxing experience, and a win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr.