“Paddy the Daddy” - Fans react as UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett reveals he and his wife are expecting twins

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he is going to be the father of twins. The babies are due for May 2024.

He took to Instagram to share the news.

"I don’t do things by halves like do I 🤣the Pimblett twins incoming 2024 ❤️"

Fans on X reacted to the news and cracked some jokes.

"Paddy the Baddy is now Paddy the Daddy?"

"Didn’t know he was pregnant"

"First man to get pregnant from overeating"

"Paddy Twinblett"

"Damn does that mean his fight with Tony is off coz he’s pregnant?"

Others expressed their excitement for the babies.

"Imagine when they start talking with little accents, I'm gonna need videos lol"

"Omg the chaotic energy from the Twinblets"

Check out the comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Paddy Pimblett's announcement

Robert Whittaker cautious of Tony Ferguson going up against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett is set to take on UFC veteran and former interim champ Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC across four fights and has a six-fight win streak. On the other hand, Tony Ferguson is on a career-threatening skid that has seen him lose six straight fights. UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker weighed in on the fight and Ferguson's current decline on the MMArcade Podcast.

"I think me and a lot of other UFC fans, especially fans of Tony Ferguson, I’m a fan. We thought his last fight was his last fight. Like, that’s what it looked like. It’s not like he’s been on an incline or he’s been just getting beaten or he’s having tight fights but losing just somehow. It hasn’t been that way and honestly, the Tony Ferguson I saw last time in the octagon was just one that doesn’t look like he has it anymore."

Robert Whittaker added that he was hoping to be surprised and proved wrong by 'El Cucuy'.

"And don’t get me wrong, I want to be wrong. I told you, I’m a fan. I want to be wrong. I want to see him come back into this fight with Paddy, put on a clinical performance and move from there. But for a few fights now, we haven’t seen the same Tony, we haven’t. I don’t know what changed but we don’t see that same Ferguson that was an absolute nightmare in the division."

Check out Whittaker's comments below