Paddy Pimblett believes Dustin Poirier will finish Charles Oliveira inside two rounds of their lightweight title fight

Paddy Pimblett recently gave his prediction for the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier matchup. The clash will reportedly go down at UFC 269 in December.

The British fighting sensation believes Dustin Poirier will stop Oliveira before the third frame of their title fight. Pimblett cited Poirier's gritty fighting style, which has enabled him to finish his opponents, as the reason behind his prediction.

Pimblett also noted that 'Do Bronx' was clipped by Michael Chandler in the opening round of the UFC 262 main event. 'The Baddy' believes if 'Iron' could inflict that much damage, Poirier is undoubtedly going to get the finish against the champion.

Speaking with renowned boxing coach Teddy Atlas, Pimblett said:

"It's a very tough fight. Wherever the fight goes, Oliveira can finish you. Whether it's on the floor or stand up. He has got good hands, good kicks, very good submissions off of his back and on top.

"But I just think, if Michael Chandler can clip you like that and put you down and maybe finish you, then Poirier is going to do it. Poirier has got brilliant finishing instincts... I think he will catch Oliveira in the first two rounds and he will finish him," added Paddy Pimblett.

Teddy Atlas lauds Dustin Poirier for sensing the right time to pull the trigger

Dustin Poirier is coming off the back of two memorable TKO wins over Conor McGregor. Being a battle-tested veteran of the lightweight division, Poirier showcased that he evidently had an edge over the Irishman when it came to striking aptitude.

Dustin Poirier's ability to sense when his opponents are hurt is commendable. Atlas compared the Louisiana native to the legendary Mike Tyson for his ability to pull the trigger when required.

Speaking on his podcast, the 65-year-old said that while many fighters will hesitate before following up, 'The Diamond' wastes no time in searching for the killer blows,

Check out the full episode of Teddy Atlas' podcast below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard