Paddy Pimblett builds the perfect UFC fighter, includes Tom Aspinall twice but leaves out Islam Makhachev or Alex Pereira

Paddy Pimblett recently built his perfect UFC fighter. The Englishman named fighters like Tom Aspinall and Edson Barboza but left out names that are considered pound-for-pound greats.

Ad

'The Baddy' is scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida. Coming off back-to-back losses, 'Iron' is set to redeem himself this weekend. On the other hand, his British counterpart boasts wins over King Green and Jared Gordon, among others. He is currently on a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Pimblett was asked to build his version of a perfect UFC fighter. Although some UFC legends were named, fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira didn't make the list. Pimblett said:

Ad

Trending

"I'll just have to go Tom Aspinall [for power]. When he hits people, he puts them down and knocks them out. Merab [for cardio]. He's got the best cardio right now in the whole UFC. Edson Barboza [for leg kicks]. Jon Jones [for fight IQ]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Me [Paddy Pimblett, for chin]. I was gonna say Mighty Mouse [for speed] but he's not in the UFC anymore. I'll go Aspinall, because he's fast for his weight class. I can't even think of anyone. You're gonna have to go with Conor McGregor aren't you [for Microphone skills]."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett responds to Conor McGregor's interest in fighting winner of UFC 314 co-main event

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has not fought since fighting Dustin Poirier in 2021. Several reasons, including an injury hiatus and promotional obligations for his movie debut on 'Road House,' stalled his return to the sport.

He also recently hinted at his potential retirement from the UFC, expressing interest in focusing on his political ambitions. However, 'The Notorious' recently claimed he is interested in fighting the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Ad

Ad

During the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, 'The Baddy' responded to the Irishman's fight offer:

"I'd welcome that fight. That's where they money is at. But, I can't look past Michael. I've got to fight Michael on Saturday night and get the win here. That's all that matters."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's remarks below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.