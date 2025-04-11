Paddy Pimblett builds the perfect UFC fighter, includes Tom Aspinall twice but leaves out Islam Makhachev or Alex Pereira

Paddy Pimblett recently built his perfect UFC fighter. The Englishman named fighters like Tom Aspinall and Edson Barboza but left out names that are considered pound-for-pound greats.
'The Baddy' is scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida. Coming off back-to-back losses, 'Iron' is set to redeem himself this weekend. On the other hand, his British counterpart boasts wins over King Green and Jared Gordon, among others. He is currently on a six-fight win streak in the UFC.
In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Pimblett was asked to build his version of a perfect UFC fighter. Although some UFC legends were named, fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira didn't make the list. Pimblett said:
"I'll just have to go Tom Aspinall [for power]. When he hits people, he puts them down and knocks them out. Merab [for cardio]. He's got the best cardio right now in the whole UFC. Edson Barboza [for leg kicks]. Jon Jones [for fight IQ]."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He continued:
"Me [Paddy Pimblett, for chin]. I was gonna say Mighty Mouse [for speed] but he's not in the UFC anymore. I'll go Aspinall, because he's fast for his weight class. I can't even think of anyone. You're gonna have to go with Conor McGregor aren't you [for Microphone skills]."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:
Paddy Pimblett responds to Conor McGregor's interest in fighting winner of UFC 314 co-main event
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has not fought since fighting Dustin Poirier in 2021. Several reasons, including an injury hiatus and promotional obligations for his movie debut on 'Road House,' stalled his return to the sport.
He also recently hinted at his potential retirement from the UFC, expressing interest in focusing on his political ambitions. However, 'The Notorious' recently claimed he is interested in fighting the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett.
During the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, 'The Baddy' responded to the Irishman's fight offer:
"I'd welcome that fight. That's where they money is at. But, I can't look past Michael. I've got to fight Michael on Saturday night and get the win here. That's all that matters."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's remarks below: