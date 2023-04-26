Paddy Pimblett calls out fans for hypocritical reactions to Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

Paddy Pimblett recently lashed out at fans who labeled Bobby Green's performance against Jared Gordon a 'striking masterclass'. The Scouser fought against Gordon in December 2022, at UFC 282, a fight Pimblett won via unanimous decision.

However, there was an outcry from fans following Scouser's win over Gordon, as many felt that he had convincingly lost the bout.

Pimblett was recently interviewed by Sean Sheehan of SevereMMA, where 'The Baddy' was asked to share his thoughts on Gordon vs. Green. Paddy Pimblett noted that fans' reactions to Jared Gordon landing left hooks on the Scouser's chin were not the same as they were when Green was getting hit.

'The Baddy' said this:

"I didn't really care to be honest. People's reaction after it pissed me off. It's mad lad, Bobby Green stands there with his hands down getting left hooked by Jared Gordon and it gets called a 'striking masterclass' but I stand there getting left hooked and I'm sh*t."

Watch the interview below from 7:55:

Paddy Pimblett suffered an ankle injury in his win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December, and Scouser has only recently had surgery to repair the damage. He stated that he was unaware of how bad the injury actually was, and that it will need significantly more time to heal than originally expected.

Paddy Pimblett looks back at his spat with Ariel Helwani

Paddy Pimblett enjoyed an enormous uptick in popularity following his UFC debut in 2021, and 'The Baddy' quickly became one of the most talked about fighters in the promotion.

However, in December 2022, Pimblett's name was scattered across MMA media headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Scouser recorded an episode of his podcast, Chattin Pony, with UFC president Dana White.

White is notorious for his dislike of prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, and both Paddy Pimblett and his boss began insulting Helwani. The footage quickly went viral, and many fans took Helwani's side.

'The Baddy' recently revisted the incident while talking to Sean Sheehan, and said this:

"People turned on me for telling the truth about Ariel, lad, it's crazy... The voice note's the funniest because I said about coming to see him, I don't say on that voice note [that] I will come on The MMA Hour. I say, 'What are you doing? Do you want to meet up?'

"Because at the time, I actually considered Ariel a friend, but obviously I was never a friend to him, he just saw me as a pound sign... I said a few nasty words but everything else is the truth. He wanted me to cancel paid work to come and do an interview with him for free, so I don't understand how people think he's in the right."

