Paddy Pimblett challenged to fight online, arrives at gym in search of internet troll

Paddy Pimblett often chooses to interact with internet trolls, catching them unaware. 'The Baddy' recently accepted a challenge to fight a troll and even arrived at the gym the next day to keep his promise.

However, as per Pimblett's expectations, and much like his past experiences, his opponent never showed up. The Liverpudlian sent his gym address to an internet troll immediately after getting challenged to a fight.

While the challenger wanted a five-round scuffle, Pimblett wished to continue until someone quit. The troll may have further been intimidated by the mention of a liability release form that wouldn't allow him to hold 'The Baddy' legally responsible for any injuries. His last message to Pimblett was cordial, wishing the latter luck. The Liverpudlian recently said on his YouTube channel:

"This dude started with, 'So do you want it or not?' I sent the gym's address, 'See you tomorrow, 10 am." He said 'We will do five [rounds] please." And I went, 'No we won't lad. We'll keep doing it untill someone quits. I'm gonna have to get you to sign on something to say like - if I hurt you, you can't take me to court.' Last message of him was,' [inaudible] Good luck Paddy, you're a good entertainer. Hopefully you'll become world champion soon.'"

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblett has reportedly earned a new contract

Paddy Pimblett shocked fans by revealing that his base salary for his last UFC outing was merely $12000 (£9000). Pimblett's manager and owner of Cage Warriors, Graham Boylan, was criticized for letting his most popular fighter sign such a poor deal.

In his defense, Boylan claimed that a UFC contract is standard for all newcomers, irrespective of their previous achievements. He also claimed that Pimblett is now on 'big f***ing money,' having signed a new deal with the UFC. Boylan told The Mirror:

“Everybody goes into the UFC on a standard contract. There’s no difference what you do, you have to go and prove yourself. I can categorically tell you now that contract’s gone, that’s gone – he’s on f****** big money now. It is what it is but I’m just happy for him."

Pimblett is now scheduled to take a big step up in competition and fight Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far