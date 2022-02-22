"You can't sit on your f***ing couch and call someone a bum" - Paddy Pimblett slams online trolls

Paddy Pimblett has taken a shot at online trolls as his mixed martial arts journey continues.

We've seen plenty of fighters enter the Ultimate Fighting Championship across the last twelve months, but few have been as loud and proud as Paddy Pimblett. The Scouse star burst onto the scene back in September with a vicious knockout win over Luigi Vendramini, completing a successful transition over from Cage Warriors in the process.

Nobody knows how far he's going to go within what we all know to be a stacked 155-pound division. However, as a self-promoter, Pimblett knows how to get people talking.

One thing he's had to deal with quite extensively in recent times has been the presence of online trolls in his mentions on Twitter and Instagram. During a recent episode of his podcast, 'The Baddy' gave his thoughts on that social media dynamic.

“It annoys me when I see people online saying, people have being saying about my latest opponent lad, ‘oh he’s fighting a bum’. No-one who steps foot in that cage or that ring is a bum. No-one. Nevermind fighting on a Matchroom bill or a UFC bill, none of them are bums, lad. You can’t sit on your f***ing couch and call someone a bum lad, when you’d never have the balls in your life to get in there. So don’t ever call anyone that has got the balls, a bum," said Pimblett.

Check out Pimblett's recent YouTube video below:

The next phase for Paddy Pimblett

As had been heavily rumored for months, Paddy Pimblett will appear on the UFC London card on March 19.

For a long time, it appeared as if he'd be taking on Jared Gordon. However, both men eventually came out and confirmed that the fight was never officially on the table.

Instead, Pimblett will lock horns with Rodrigo Vargas. This is viewed as another fight he should win, but as he and David Price discussed in the interview above, nothing in the fight game comes easy.

Vargas is going to head in there with the intention of making a statement, and Pimblett needs to be at the top of his game.

