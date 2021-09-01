'I would'- Paddy Pimblett says Tyron Woodley should get the tattoo to bag a rematch against Jake Paul

The Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley tattoo debacle has garnered a lot of attention from fans and fighters alike.

While a faction of the MMA community wants Woodley to go back on the bet and take the 'L', the other side of the community wants Woodley to get the art done. Paddy Pimblett seemingly belongs to the latter faction.

While in conversation with Louise Green, the UFC prospect opened up about the entire Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley tattoo fiasco. Pimblett believes 'The Chosen One' should get the tattoo in a bid to initiate a rematch to redeem himself in the eyes of the MMA faithful. When asked whether he would get the tattoo done if he was Woodley, Pimblett said,

"I f***ing would, to save the embarrassment. And then you can get the tattoo done over."

Catch the full interview below:

Tyron Woodley is looking to follow through on the wager

During his in-ring interview with Ariel Helwani shortly after the result of the fight was announced, Tyron Woodley took the opportunity to call for an immediate rematch.

Jake Paul, who was initially skeptical about offering Woodley yet another opportunity, eventually gave in and agreed to a second clash on the condition that 'The Chosen One' gets the tattoo both had agreed the loser would have done.

Woodley, in the wake of these developments, is seemingly serious about getting the tattoo done. In the post-fight presser he was asked about getting inked and he could not have been more candid.

“S**t, I’ll probably—I’m not finna get it nowhere where I can look at that b**ch—uh, I don’t know, probably my thigh or some s**t. Did y’all think I was going to get it on my face? What the f**k?” Quipped Woodley.

Do you think Tyron Woodley should get the tattoo done? Take to the comments to let us know!

Edited by Harvey Leonard